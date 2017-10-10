ACC marking Fall Sportsmanship Week

The ACC is continuing its sportsmanship awareness campaign by recognizing 2017 Fall Sportsmanship Week from Monday, October 9 through Sunday, October 15.

ACC Sportsmanship Weeks are a campaign to emphasize sportsmanship as it relates to ACC teams, the conference and fans during the fall, winter and spring seasons.

“The ACC and its member institutions’ ongoing efforts in the area of sportsmanship continues to be highlighted in this annual initiative,” said Commissioner John Swofford. “Sportsmanship is a core value of the ACC and a priority to our players and coaches.”

At all ACC home competitions during Fall Sportsmanship Week (football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country), every league team will showcase its continued dedication to sportsmanship by participating in a pregame handshake. In addition to the teams’ efforts, the conference and member schools will highlight the initiative to fans through releases, social media platforms and official websites.

Updates on ACC Sportsmanship Week will be posted on TheACC.com, by the league’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, and using #ACCSportsmanship.

Established in 2010 by the league’s member institutions, the ACC Sportsmanship Week initiative is a campaign to recognize and promote sportsmanship. During the 2017-18 academic year, three specific weeks have been tabbed as ACC Sportsmanship Weeks: October 9-15 (Fall), January 15-21 (Winter) and April 9-15 (Spring).