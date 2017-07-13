 jump to example.com

ACC leads in Outland, Nagurski Watch List nominees

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 10:57 pm

The ACC had 17 players selected to the 2017 Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List and 20 named to the 2017 Nagurski Trophy Watch List,  the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.

acc footballBoth totals are the most by any conference. In all, 31 ACC players were named to either watch list with 17 being honored by both awards.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually by the FWAA to the top interior lineman in the country. The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually by the FWAA to the nation’s top defensive player.

A total of eight ACC players from current ACC schools have captured the Outland Trophy, the most recent being Pitt’s Aaron Donald, the 2013 winner.

Seven former players from current ACC schools have captured the Nagurski Trophy, the most recent being Donald in 2013. ACC players have captured three of the last seven Nagurski Trophies, including Donald, Luke Kuechly of Boston College (2011) and Da’Quan Bowers of Clemson (2010).

 

ACC Players Nominated for the Outland Trophy (17)

  • Austin Davis, C, Duke
  • Alex Eberle, C, Florida State
  • Alex Officer, C, Pitt
  • Tony Adams, G, NC State
  • Parker Braun, G, Georgia Tech
  • Tyrone Crowder, G, Clemson
  • Geron Christian, T, Louisville
  • Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson
  • Evan Lisle, T, Duke
  • Brian O’Neill, T, Pitt
  • Bentley Spain, T, North Carolina
  • Drew Bailey, DT, Louisville
  • B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
  • Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
  • Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
  • Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
  • Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

 

ACC Players Nominated for the Nagurski Trophy (20)

  • Drew Bailey, DT, Louisville
  • B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
  • Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
  • Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
  • Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
  • Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
  • Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
  • Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
  • Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  • Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
  • Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
  • Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  • James Hearns, DE, Louisville
  • Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
  • Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
  • Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  • Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
  • Derwin James, DB, Florida State
  • Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
  • Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt
