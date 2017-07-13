ACC leads in Outland, Nagurski Watch List nominees

The ACC had 17 players selected to the 2017 Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List and 20 named to the 2017 Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.

Both totals are the most by any conference. In all, 31 ACC players were named to either watch list with 17 being honored by both awards.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually by the FWAA to the top interior lineman in the country. The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually by the FWAA to the nation’s top defensive player.

A total of eight ACC players from current ACC schools have captured the Outland Trophy, the most recent being Pitt’s Aaron Donald, the 2013 winner.

Seven former players from current ACC schools have captured the Nagurski Trophy, the most recent being Donald in 2013. ACC players have captured three of the last seven Nagurski Trophies, including Donald, Luke Kuechly of Boston College (2011) and Da’Quan Bowers of Clemson (2010).

ACC Players Nominated for the Outland Trophy (17)

Austin Davis, C, Duke

Alex Eberle, C, Florida State

Alex Officer, C, Pitt

Tony Adams, G, NC State

Parker Braun, G, Georgia Tech

Tyrone Crowder, G, Clemson

Geron Christian, T, Louisville

Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

Evan Lisle, T, Duke

Brian O’Neill, T, Pitt

Bentley Spain, T, North Carolina

Drew Bailey, DT, Louisville

B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

ACC Players Nominated for the Nagurski Trophy (20)

Drew Bailey, DT, Louisville

B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

James Hearns, DE, Louisville

Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

Derwin James, DB, Florida State

Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt