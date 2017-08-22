Field hockey: All seven ACC teams ranked in preseason NFHCA poll

All seven ACC field hockey teams will begin the 2017 season nationally ranked, as announced Tuesday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Led by No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke, five teams were voted into the top 10, including No. 5 Syracuse, No. 9 Louisville, and No. 10 Virginia. Also earning preseason rankings were No. 12 Boston College and No. 15 Wake Forest.

Every ACC field hockey team has been ranked for the entirety of the last four seasons, a streak that dates to October of 2012 and includes 47 consecutive NFHCA Polls.

With the Tar Heels at No. 1, the nation’s top-ranked team has come from the ACC in 129 of the last 149 polls dating back to 2003.

For the full poll from the NFHCA, visit nfhca.org/d1/polls/Preseason.