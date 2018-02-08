5 ways to care for your skin after laser liposuction

Well, you’ve had your laser liposuction. Congratulations! While the hard part is over, it’s still important to take care of your skin as it recovers from the liposuction surgery. Here are five of the best things you can do for your skin as it heals after lipo:

1. Resistance Training

Laser lipo is often gentler because it breaks up the fat before it’s removed, but some people may still notice bits of loose skin after their surgery. If this happens to you, then the best thing to do is undergo some resistance training in the affected areas. You don’t have to constantly go to the gym just to see improvements, but an hour a day of weightlifting and resistance training with the affected area can go a long way in tightening up your skin.

How does this work? There isn’t much you can do to get rid of the excess skin, but you can replace the old fat with new muscle to hold the skin in place. This will give the appearance of tighter, firmer skin, and will also help you avoid regaining the weight you just lost during liposuction.

2. Drink Up

Drinking water is a great way to take care of your skin even before lipo, but it’s especially important afterward. Drinking 12 glasses of water a day can have a huge impact on your skin, including:

Creates smoother, supple skin

Helps natural oils spread to the skin

Soothes irritated skin

If your skin is especially sensitive, then drinking water will be doubly important in making sure that it can properly heal after lipo.







3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has gotten a lot of hype over the last few years as a hair mask and moisturizer, and the properties that make it excellent at those things are exactly what make it useful after laser lipo. Coconut oil is filled with lipids and fatty acids, and these will help your skin regenerate after your procedure.

For the best results, apply virgin coconut oil thoroughly over the treatment area before going to bed. This will let the oil absorb while you sleep so it isn’t sticking to your clothes throughout the day. While no skincare solution can be an overnight cure, regular application of coconut oil can drastically reduce the appearance of loose skin.

4. Skin-Tightening Pulse Treatment

There are certain skin treatments that emit intense pulses of skin-tightening light, and these can be some of the simplest ways to help tighten your skin after lipo. The light pulses penetrate deep inside skin to painlessly help it tighten from the inside out. This procedure is completely non-surgical and has been found to be especially effective on the:

Buttocks

Underarms

Thighs

If this procedure sounds like something you may be interested in, then contact your dermatologist or plastic surgeon to discuss what results you can expect.

5. Massage

Massage has long been a practice to help relax muscles and improve blood flow to certain areas, and it’s also an excellent way to help your skin heal after lipo. Increased blood flow helps skin heal faster, which means massage can be an easy way to de-stress after surgery and to reduce recovery time.

On rare occasions, some patients may also experience excess lymphatic fluids after their procedure, which causes swelling. Massage can help to drain this fluid by rubbing the swollen areas, which encourages the lymph nodes to begin processing the fluid. If you experience swelling, contact your local masseuse to discuss if Lymphatic Drainage Massage could be useful for you.

Start Healing

Liposuction isn’t just a one-time affair, because it’s also the commitment to helping your body heal after the procedure. While many patients are entirely satisfied after their laser liposuction, a bit of extra care can go a long way in hastening the healing process and improving overall skin health. As you recover from your procedure, consider how the five items on this list can help improve the quality of your skin.

