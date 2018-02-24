#1 Virginia suffocates Pitt, wins 66-37

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Top-ranked Virginia held Pitt to one field goal and seven points in the first half en route to an easy 66-37 win on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (26-2, 15-1 ACC) clinched the program’s third ACC regular-season title in the past five seasons with the win, and improved to 8-0 on the road in conference play this season.

Pitt (8-22, 0-17 ACC) was never in the game, not even getting into double-digits until a Shamiel Stevenson jumper with 16:11 to go.

UVA led 30-7 at the half after holding Pitt to 1-of-22 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

Coach Tony Bennett was able to limit his starters’ minutes with the big lead, with Devon Hall getting the most of any of the starting five, at 26.

De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a team-best 10 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench to pace the Cavaliers. Ty Jerome had 13 points, and Nigel Johnson had 12 points and three assists in 23 bench minutes.

Virginia shot 51 percent (25-of-49) from the floor and 50 percent (8-of-16) from three-point range. Pitt hit just 23.9 percent of its shots (11-of-46) and was 7-of-25 (28 percent) from three-point range.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories