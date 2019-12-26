WWPL to host Woodrow Wilson birthday celebration

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will host its annual Woodrow Wilson Birthday Open House on Friday, Dec. 28th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All activities are free and open to the public, with special events planned for both adults and children.

“We always look forward to Wilson’s birthday on Dec. 28 as we welcome guests to the Birthplace and the Museum,” WWPL president and CEO Robin von Seldeneck said. “We encourage everyone to come visit our Museum to learn more about Woodrow Wilson, his relevance today and his impact on the world.”

Several activities will be available to visitors, from guided Christmas Tours of Wilson’s Birthplace to self-guided tours of the Museum that details the life and times of Woodrow Wilson. Members of the Pierce-Arrow Committee will be on hand to provide unique information about President Wilson’s 1919 Pierce-Arrow presidential limousine.

Visitors can also shop for distinctive gifts at a savings of 20% off the regular price in The President’s Shop.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is open 360 days a year for guests from around the world to tour the President’s Birthplace, the Woodrow Wilson Museum, including the President’s 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine, and the Library and Archives. The Presidential Library sponsors educational programming for people of all ages each year and hosts teachers’ institutes, and a variety of other educational programs.

The Presidential Library has a large collection of Wilson and Wilson-era documents, many of which can be accessed on the on-line digital archive.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, and library and archives. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

