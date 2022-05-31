WTJU’s new exhibition ‘Radio Relics’ opens two-month run on June 3

This summer, WTJU’s micro-museum opens a new exhibition, “Radio Relics,” that traces WTJU’s storied history of broadcasting for our community.

As part of the station’s 65th anniversary celebrations, WTJU has curated photos, artifacts, and T-shirts – so many T-shirts! – spanning more than six decades.

The exhibition is free and will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from June 3 through July 29. The museum space is a renovated, vintage camper parked behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road in Charlottesville. More info at WTJU.net/radiorelics.

“It’s important to reflect on the history of the radio station. It’s very community focused, and the reason it’s been around so long is that the community keeps it going,” said Paige Waterhouse, exhibition curator, WTJU producer, and UVA student. “Putting this together made me realize how many voices and people have helped keep it going. And that’s what makes it special.”

WTJU’s Radio Relics exhibition shows off some of the artifacts we have collected over the years, many contributed by former WTJU General Manager Chuck Taylor.

“We want to collect, preserve, and share all the stories, photos, and sounds of WTJU,” said Nathan Moore, current WTJU General Manager. “These stories are a part of us, which is reason enough. But we also keep finding great artists and musicians whose work is still relevant, or who have been forgotten or erased.”

WTJU has launched a new fundraising initiative: the Chuck Taylor Fund for WTJU History. Donations are being accepted at wtju.net/donate to help collect, preserve, and share WTJU’s past and carry it forward into the future.

Like this: Like Loading...