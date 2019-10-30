Women’s Soccer: Tickets on sale for ACC quarterfinal

The UVA women’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-3 ACC) will host an ACC Tournament quarterfinal match on Sunday and tickets are on sale now.

The match is set for 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, but the opponent has not yet been determined.

Seeds and matchups for the quarterfinals will be announced after Thursday night’s ACC regular-season ending matches. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Reserved seat season ticket holders for the 2019 season will have the first chance to purchase their same seats, as they will be held for them for a limited time before being opened to the general public.

Fans can order tickets for the quarterfinal match online at VirginiaSports.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821). Tickets are also available at the gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play. Phone orders will only be taken through 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of a participating school will be admitted free of charge with the presentation of a valid student ID.

