Women’s lacrosse: UVA falls to North Carolina in NCAA Tournament, 14-7

The No. 6 seed UVA women’s lacrosse team (13-7) fell 14-7 to 3-seed North Carolina (17-3) in the 2019 NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at UNC Lacrosse & Soccer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) and junior Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.) each had two goals, while senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had two assists. Junior goalkeeper (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) had 12 saves for the Cavaliers.

Three players finished with hat tricks for North Carolina.

UVA led in ground balls, 13-9. North Carolina had the lead in shots (42-24) and draws (14-9). Both teams finished with 12 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia began the game with back-to-back goals by Bowen to lead 2-0 at the 24:51 mark. North Carolina scored its first goal at 21:11. UVA took a 3-1 lead on a goal by freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.). North Carolina had an 11-0 run that spanned the first and second halves. UVA halted the run with a goal by senior Angie Loynaz (Cos Cobb, Conn.) on a free position shot. Shoemaker scored her first goal of the game at 11:30 in the second half to cut it to 12-5. North Carolina scored, then Shoemaker had her second of the day. UNC responded again before junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) scored the final goal of the game at 5:43.

