Women’s Basketball: Virginia lands Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle

Published Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022, 7:41 pm

Samantha Brunelle
Samantha Brunelle. Photo: Twitter

Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle announced on Twitter on Saturday that she will transfer to the University of Virginia.

The former William Monroe standout was a high school All-American just up the road from Charlottesville in nearby Greene County before choosing Notre Dame as her college destination.

The 6’2” forward was an All-ACC Freshman Team selection in 2019-2020, when she averaged 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Irish.

She only played in 17 games as a sophomore because of injuries, and then got just 16.7 minutes per game in 2021-2022 as she was moved down the rotation for a Notre Dame team that finished 22-8 and lost a nailbiter, 66-63, to top seed NC State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Brunelle will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Story by Chris Graham


