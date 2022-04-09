Women’s Basketball: Virginia lands Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle

Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle announced on Twitter on Saturday that she will transfer to the University of Virginia.

The former William Monroe standout was a high school All-American just up the road from Charlottesville in nearby Greene County before choosing Notre Dame as her college destination.

The 6’2” forward was an All-ACC Freshman Team selection in 2019-2020, when she averaged 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Irish.

She only played in 17 games as a sophomore because of injuries, and then got just 16.7 minutes per game in 2021-2022 as she was moved down the rotation for a Notre Dame team that finished 22-8 and lost a nailbiter, 66-63, to top seed NC State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Brunelle will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back… I’m coming HOME 🧡⚔️💙 #GoHoos #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/l7M3dq8WNj — Samantha Brunelle (@SamBrunelle_33) April 9, 2022

Story by Chris Graham

