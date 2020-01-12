 

Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets road win at BC

Published Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

UVA AthleticsVirginia picked up a 69-52 road win at Boston College on Sunday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

The game was tied at 17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) slowly built up a 10-point lead, holding a 49-39 advantage heading into the final period.

Virginia closed out strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to cap the victory at BC (9-7, 2-3 ACC).

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 23 points with eight rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Freshman guard Shemera Williams (Milwaukee, Wisc.) scored a season-high 17 points. Emma Guy led Boston College with 21 points. Taylor Soule had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

