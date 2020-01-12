Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets road win at BC
Virginia picked up a 69-52 road win at Boston College on Sunday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.
The game was tied at 17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) slowly built up a 10-point lead, holding a 49-39 advantage heading into the final period.
Virginia closed out strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to cap the victory at BC (9-7, 2-3 ACC).
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 23 points with eight rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Freshman guard Shemera Williams (Milwaukee, Wisc.) scored a season-high 17 points. Emma Guy led Boston College with 21 points. Taylor Soule had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.