Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets road win at BC

Published Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, 5:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia picked up a 69-52 road win at Boston College on Sunday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

The game was tied at 17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) slowly built up a 10-point lead, holding a 49-39 advantage heading into the final period.

Virginia closed out strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to cap the victory at BC (9-7, 2-3 ACC).

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 23 points with eight rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Freshman guard Shemera Williams (Milwaukee, Wisc.) scored a season-high 17 points. Emma Guy led Boston College with 21 points. Taylor Soule had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Related