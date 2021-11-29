Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls to Richmond, 74-65, in Cavalier Classic

Virginia fell 74-65 against Richmond in the final game of the Cavalier Classic tournament on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (1-6) cut a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to two points with 4:23 remaining, but the Spiders (3-3) held on for the victory.

Grad student guard Amandine Toi was one of three Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures with 20 points. Junior forward Camryn Taylor scored 14 points with a team-high nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Kaydan Lawson came off the bench to score 10 points with six rebounds.

Richmond had three players in double figures, led by Addie Budnik with 20 points.

