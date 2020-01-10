 

Women’s Basketball: Virginia defeats Duke, 66-63

Published Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 10:31 pm

UVA women’s basketballVirginia picked up a 66-63 victory over Duke on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (6-9, 1-3 ACC) went on a 14-0 run between the first and second quarters and converted 11 consecutive field goal attempts to build up a 14-point lead in the first half.

Duke (7-8, 1-3 ACC) outscored the Cavaliers 24-13 in the third quarter to take a five-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Virginia trailed by eight with 3:31 remaining when it mounted a 13-1 run to build up a four-point lead with seven seconds remaining and held on for its first conference win.

UVA guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 24 points to lead the Cavaliers. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint scored 15 points with four assists.

Haley Gorecki led the Blue Devils with 27 points and five assists.

