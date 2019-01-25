Women’s basketball: UVA upends Pitt, 74-57

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The UVA women’s basketball team (8-11, 2-4 ACC) picked up a 74-57 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-11, 0-6 ACC) on Thursday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Junior guards Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the Cavaliers with 19 points apiece. Danielle Garvin of Pitt also scored 19 points.

Virginia shot 43.4 percent (23-of-53) and Pittsburgh shot 41.8 percent (23-fo-55). Pitt held a 34-32 edge in rebounding.

After a low-scoring first quarter by both teams, Virginia opened the second period with a three-pointer from Toussaint followed by a steal and a fastbreak layup from sophomore guard Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) to build up a seven-point advantage.

UVA outscored Pitt 22-14 in the second period to take a 31-21 lead into halftime. Pitt made four-straight field goal attempts in the third quarter to build up a 11-0 run to tie the game, 37-37, with 4:04 left in the period.

A three pointer from freshman guard Erica Martinsen (Clarence, N.Y.) ended the run, beginning a 4-of-4 shooting stretch for the Cavaliers as they built back up a 47-39 lead.

The Cavaliers mounted a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.