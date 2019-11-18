Women’s Basketball: UVA plays at No. 4 UConn on Tuesday

The UVA women’s basketball team (2-2) plays at No. 4 Connecticut (3-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. All of the 2019-20 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA.

UVA Game Notes

Virginia has back-to-back games against ranked opponents, hosting No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday before traveling to play at No. 4 UConn on Tuesday. UVA will also play No. 11 UCLA on Dec. 1, giving the Cavaliers three games against top-15 opponents in a five-game span

The Cavalier defense is limiting opponents to 54.0 points per game and a 31.6 shooting percentage

The Cavaliers lead the ACC in free throw shooting, making 74.4 percent of their attempts

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) currently ranks third in the ACC in points per game, averaging 19.5. She is 13th in rebounding at 8.3 per game

Willoughby is 25-of-26 from the free throw line this season. She missed her second attempt of the season and has converted 24-consecutive attempts since

Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (Camden, Del.) now ranks second on the team in rebounding. The guard has come off the bench to grab an average of 6.8 rebounds per game

The Virginia guards are the top four rebounders on the team with Willoughby (8.3) and Kornegay-Lucas (6.8) followed by freshman Carole Miller (Alexandria, Va.) with 6.3 per game and senior Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) with 6.0. The guards also have 10 of Virginia’s 13 blocked shots

