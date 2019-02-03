Women’s Basketball: UVA falls 72-59 at No. 23 Miami

The UVA women’s basketball team (8-14, 2-7 ACC) suffered a 72-59 loss at No. 23 Miami (19-5, 7-2 ACC) on Sunday (February 3) in Coral Gables, Fla.

Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the team in scoring with 16 points. Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luembourg) had a team-high seven rebounds. Beatrice Mompremier led the Hurricanes with 24 points. Emese Hof had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Virginia shot 34.4 percent (22-of-64) while Miami shot 54.0 percent (27-of-50). Miami held a 37-33 edge in rebounding.

Miami started the game by scoring an and-one in the first four seconds, the start of a 13-2 run that built into a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cavaliers kept pace in a low-scoring second period, with UVA and Miami each adding 10 points apiece in the frame. Willoughby hit a jumper to start the second half, but Mompremier scored six points in a minute span to swing momentum back in the Hurricane’s favor.

In the fourth quarter, Willoughby and sophomore guard Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) hit a pair of three-pointers with junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) scoring a transition layup in a 1:18 span to get a once 22-point deficit down to 16, 63-47, but the Hurricanes held on for the victory.