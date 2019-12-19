Women’s Basketball: Liberty fights off St. Francis, 71-52
Host Saint Francis (Pa.) scorched the nets for 11 three-pointers on a cold night outside in Pennsylvania. However, Liberty used strong post play and stifling fourth-quarter defense to pull out a 71-52 victory at DeGol Arena.
The Lady Flames improve to 5-6 with their third straight victory. Starting post players Keyen Green (15 points, 6 rebounds) and Bridgette Rettstatt (13 points) helped Liberty outscore the Red Flash inside the paint, 42-10.
Saint Francis falls to 2-8 with its fifth loss in the last six games and its second defeat to Liberty in as many years.
Haley Thomas (19 points) and Karson Swogger (16 points) hit five triples apiece. However, Saint Francis was limited to four fourth-quarter points on 0-of-10 shooting.
