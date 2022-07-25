Wildlife Center of Virginia to release bald eagle in Accomack County
The Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult bald eagle on Tuesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. in Accomack County, after six weeks of rehabilitation.
The bald eagle has been a patient at the center since early June. A private citizen found the adult bald eagle in the middle of a creek in New Church. The eagle was waterlogged and appeared weak, and it did not make much of an attempt to get away when approached.
The citizen brought the eagle to wildlife rehabilitator Jodie Sokel – who transferred the bird to the Wildlife Center the same day.
Center president Ed Clark will release the eagle at Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Preserve Area at 28538 Baker Road in Parksley.
The release is free and open to the public.
Attendees are asked to RSVP at [email protected].
Additional information about the eagle’s case history is available here.