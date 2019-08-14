Wildflower Meadow project set to begin along Rio Road
Albemarle County will begin site preparation for a new wildflower meadow along Rio Road and Dunlora Drive this week.
Seeding will occur this fall and the meadow is expected to develop in Spring 2020. Once completed, the meadow will have native grass and perennials, with natural grass paths throughout.
Site preparation includes herbicide application, which will be conducted in accordance with the City of Charlottesville’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Policy and the Albemarle County Public Schools’ Safer Chemical Management Procedure.
For public awareness and safety, signage will be posted three days prior to each application (and remain posted for 24 hours after) indicating the date of application, the product applied, and staff contact information.
Follow any posted signage through the duration of this project.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.