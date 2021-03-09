Why SEO has the highest ROI out of all digital marketing channels for small businesses

There is no question about the need for small businesses to invest in digital marketing for their businesses in this day and age. With quite a few digital marketing channels out there, small businesses have to have clear goals and objectives and be diligent when selecting the right digital marketing channels for their businesses.

Every business industry is unique and has its own marketing needs. All digital marketing channels are not fit for all. Some of them will benefit some industries, but the same will not be beneficial for businesses in other industries. Each business has to contemplate and select the right ones for their business. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the digital marketing channel that benefits businesses from across the industries if implemented properly.

SEO is a process to optimize your website for search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. SEO helps search engines discover, index, and rank your website to appear on search engines when internet users search for the keywords related to your business products and services.

One of the reasons SEO has the highest return on investment (ROI) for small businesses out of all digital marketing channels is that it helps improve your website’s organic rankings without paying for any advertisement on search engines like Google, unlike Pay Per Click campaigns (PPC) that can be costly.

Improving the rankings of your website on search engines increases the organic traffic to your website. For example, if you look at SEO for lawyers, there are approximately 1300 searches per month for the keyword “employment lawyers” in New York City, according to a keyword finding tool. If you are an employment lawyer in New York City and your website ranks on the top on search engines for that keyword, it will result in 100s of people visiting your website monthly organically without paying for any ads, increasing the chances for your law firm to retain more clients. The same could be said for any small business.

According to the poll conducted by Search Engine Journal, the poll question was “what digital marketing channel has the highest ROI for your website?” 49 percent responded organic traffic brings in the highest ROI for their website, 19% responded paid search PPC campaigns brings in the highest ROI, 18% responded Social Media brings in the highest ROI & 14% respondent emails bring in the highest ROI for them.

The studies have shown that improved rankings on the search engines increase the organic traffic to your website. It also helps build trust in your business and enhances your potential customers’ confidence in your products & services.

