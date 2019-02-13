Wexton, Cummings, Connolly investigate back pay, payroll problems due to shutdown

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, and Rep. Gerald E. Connolly have sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management after reports of delayed back pay and other payroll inconsistencies experienced by furloughed and excepted federal employees.

“Although Congress passed legislation to guarantee back pay for federal workers, we have heard reports of many instances of shorted pay and inconsistent tax deductions that left workers unable to make mortgage or rent payments,” the Members wrote. “They also received paychecks that did not reflect adjustments for missed insurance premiums, Thrift Savings Plan loan repayments, and court-ordered deductions, which have resulted in confusion and additional burdens on federal workers.”

During the 35-day government shutdown, Wexton co-led bipartisan legislation to protect benefits for furloughed employees and introduced a resolution condemning government shutdowns.

All three members are original co-sponsors of H.R. 790, the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act, which provides federal civilian employees with the same 2.6 percent pay increase in 2019 that members of the military received. The bill passed the House on January 30, 2019.

