Westover Pool to host Saturday double feature

Need a holiday shopping babysitter? Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has you covered!

This Saturday, the staff at Westover Pool will host a double feature holiday movie at the domed pool. The event – (Pool) Deck the Halls! – will show the popular animated children’s movie “Smallfoot” followed by a surprise holiday film on Dec. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The movies will play on the big screen under the dome with pizza served, while lifeguards and pool staff keep an eye on the kids. The event is for children ages 5 to 12, and cost to attend is $10 per participant.

“We know how tough it can be to get all your Christmas shopping wrapped up – especially if your little ones are trying to sneak a peek at the gifts,” Brittany Clem, Parks & Rec marketing and special projects coordinator, said. “So why not drop the kids off with us for a few hours and let them enjoy some holiday fun at Westover Pool!”

Parents must register their children in advance, and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is $10. Call 540-433-2474 to register.

Westover Pool is located at 305 S. Dogwood Drive.

