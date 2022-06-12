Westburg stays hot, Watkins has solid Norfolk debut in Tides loss

The Norfolk Tides (29-30) were defeated by Nashville Sounds (36-22), 4-2, on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. That puts the six-game series at 3-2, Norfolk.

Neither team scored through the first four innings. Spenser Watkins made his 2022 debut with the Tides and retired nine of 11 batters faced. Lucas Erceg made his first start for the Sounds, and allowed a leadoff triple to Jordan Westburg but was able to hold the Tides to no runs in the first two innings.

Nashville scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Brian Navarreto ripped an RBI single to score the first run of the game. The second run scored on a single by Abraham Almonte plus an error, putting the game at 2-0. Both runs were unearned.

Two more runs scored for the Sounds in the bottom of the seventh. With two runners on, Tyler White laced a ball to center field, which Terrin Vavra attempted to dive for and missed. White got to third base with a two-run triple, putting Nashville up 4-0.

Norfolk scored their runs in the top of the eighth. Westburg stayed hot by blasting his second homer of the season. Later in the inning, Anthony Bemboom hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Kyle Stowers. That cut Nashville’s lead to 4-2.

But that would be the final score, as Norfolk now leads the series, 3-2. The series finale of the road trip starts tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce a starter, while RHP Dylan File (2-2, 4.11), is starting for the Sounds.

