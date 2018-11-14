Waynesboro Police Department launches large-scale drug bust

The Waynesboro Police Department is currently engaged in an operation to interdict street level drug sales and use in the city.

Officers were briefed this morning at approximately 9 a.m. before arrest teams fanned out throughout the city today in an effort to bring 51 individuals into custody who are wanted for various drug charges or other criminal warrants.

The purpose and intention of this simultaneous coordinated effort is to further disrupt the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and opiates.

Goals of the operation include:

Interdiction of street level sales of illegal drugs which directly impact the quality of life for our citizens

Gain actionable intelligence concerning the sale of illegal drugs and other crimes associated with drug use, such as larceny, burglaries etc.

Locate and arrest fugitives from justice

Demonstrate our commitment to the eradication of illegal drugs and the devastating toll it takes on individuals and our community.

The following is a list of those arrested so far and their charges.

Brandon Scott Beverley, 26, Waynesboro

Charges – Felony Possess Methamphetamine

Charges – Felony Possess Methamphetamine Tony Deforned Davis, 44, Waynesboro

Charges – Felony Distribution of Marijuana

Charges – Felony Distribution of Marijuana Rebecca Lawrence Graybill, 53, Waynesboro

Charges – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Charges – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Herbert Ray Adkins, 28, Waynesboro

Charges -Felony Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

Charges -Felony Possession of Schedule I or II Drug Lewis James Coles Jr., 26, Waynesboro

Charges – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

