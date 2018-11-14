Waynesboro Police Department launches large-scale drug bust

Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 12:15 pm

waynesboroThe Waynesboro Police Department is currently engaged in an operation to interdict street level drug sales and use in the city.

Officers were briefed this morning at approximately 9 a.m. before arrest teams fanned out throughout the city today in an effort to bring 51 individuals into custody who are wanted for various drug charges or other criminal warrants.

The purpose and intention of this simultaneous coordinated effort is to further disrupt the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and opiates.

Goals of the operation include:

  • Interdiction of street level sales of illegal drugs which directly impact the quality of life for our citizens
  • Gain actionable intelligence concerning the sale of illegal drugs and other crimes associated with drug use, such as larceny, burglaries etc.
  • Locate and arrest fugitives from justice
  • Demonstrate our commitment to the eradication of illegal drugs and the devastating toll it takes on individuals and our community.

The following is a list of those arrested so far and their charges.

  • Brandon Scott Beverley, 26, Waynesboro
    Charges – Felony Possess Methamphetamine
  • Tony Deforned Davis, 44, Waynesboro
    Charges – Felony Distribution of Marijuana
  • Rebecca Lawrence Graybill, 53, Waynesboro
    Charges – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Herbert Ray Adkins, 28, Waynesboro
    Charges -Felony Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
  • Lewis James Coles Jr., 26, Waynesboro
    Charges – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

