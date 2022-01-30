Waynesboro: 7-year-old Augusta County girl killed in dog attack

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating the death of a 7-year-old Augusta County girl killed in a domestic dog attack on Saturday.

Waynesboro Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road at about 2:26 p.m. for a reported domestic dog attack. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a Rottweiler that belonged to the residence had attacked a girl.

The girl was then transported by ambulance to Augusta Health, where she would later succumb to the injuries sustained in the attack.

During this attack, an adult female also suffered injuries. She was treated for her injuries and released.

The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

This investigation continues. No further information will be released at this time.