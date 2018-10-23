Wayne Theatre November 2018 calendar of events

Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:00 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

wayne theatreThursday, November 1
SOLD OUT: The Capitol Steps, putting the MOCK in Democracy, performing songs from their new album, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored in part by Valley Real Estate, Suzanne C. Ferguson and Tim & Lynne Hess. Tickets start at $45. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Saturday, November 3
Alsarah & The Nubatones, east African retro pop music, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Thursday, November 8 – Saturday, November 10
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, November 11
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, November 11
The Wayne Theatre presents Tyrus, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, November 12
The Wayne Theatre presents “Mrs. Miniver” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, November 13
Historic Ecology of Region, part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Thursday, November 15 – Saturday, November 17
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, November 18
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, November 19
The Wayne Theatre presents “A Man for All Seasons” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, November 20
Jazz Pianist and Composer Aaron Diehl, 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, November 26
The Wayne Theatre presents “Driving Miss Daisy” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. More information: click here.

Monday, November 26
Hairspray The Musical auditions, 6:30 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, November 27
The Battle of Waynesboro with Rick Williams, part of the Signature Speaker History Series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, November 27
Hairspray The Musical auditions, 6:30 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Wednesday, November 28
Dawbarn Education Awards, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

Friday, November 30
Christmas Cocktail Party, a fundraiser for the Wayne Theatre, 7-9 p.m., location TBA. Ticket is $100 and includes ticket to December 1 Home Tour. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment