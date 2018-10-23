Wayne Theatre November 2018 calendar of events
Thursday, November 1
SOLD OUT: The Capitol Steps, putting the MOCK in Democracy, performing songs from their new album, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored in part by Valley Real Estate, Suzanne C. Ferguson and Tim & Lynne Hess. Tickets start at $45. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, November 3
Alsarah & The Nubatones, east African retro pop music, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, November 8 – Saturday, November 10
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Sunday, November 11
Sunday, November 11
The Wayne Theatre presents Tyrus, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, November 12
The Wayne Theatre presents “Mrs. Miniver” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, November 13
Historic Ecology of Region, part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, November 15 – Saturday, November 17
Sunday, November 18
Monday, November 19
The Wayne Theatre presents “A Man for All Seasons” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, November 20
Jazz Pianist and Composer Aaron Diehl, 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, November 26
The Wayne Theatre presents “Driving Miss Daisy” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. More information: click here.
Hairspray The Musical auditions, 6:30 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, November 27
The Battle of Waynesboro with Rick Williams, part of the Signature Speaker History Series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, November 27
Wednesday, November 28
Dawbarn Education Awards, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.
Friday, November 30
Christmas Cocktail Party, a fundraiser for the Wayne Theatre, 7-9 p.m., location TBA. Ticket is $100 and includes ticket to December 1 Home Tour. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org