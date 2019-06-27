Washington Nationals hold off late Marlins rally in 7-5 win

Patrick Corbin gave up a run in seven solid innings, and the Washington Nationals held on in a 7-5 win at Miami Wednesday night.

Corbin (7-5, 3.71 ERA) struck out nine and walked one, giving up three hits in winning his second consecutive start.

The Nats trailed 1-0 going into the sixth before busting things open with a four-run frame, keyed by a three-run homer off the bat of Matt Adams, his 11th long ball of the season.

Washington added three runs in the ninth, taking advantage of the wildness of Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero, who walked four and hit a batter in the inning.

The Nationals were not able to close out the win, though, with the 7-1 lead, without having to engage closer Sean Doolittle.

Reliever Javy Guerra gave up two hits and walked two before manager Dave Martinez called in Doolittle, who promptly gave up a three-run triple to Curtis Granderson, before striking out JT Riddle to nail down his 17th save.

Trea Turner and Adam Eaton each had two hits for Washington, which moves to within a game of .500 (at 39-40) with the win.

