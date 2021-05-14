Warren County: VDOT awards contract for Happy Creek Road improvements

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a contract valued at $1,736,387.66 to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating of Strasburg for work on Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County.

The contract was awarded in April and is scheduled for completion in December.

The Route 624 project provides safety improvements from the Town of Front Royal Eastern Corporate limits to Route 645 (Manassas Run Road). Route 624 is a two-lane road with 10-foot wide travel lanes. Work includes widening the lanes to 11 feet, reducing fixed object hazards, increasing intersection capacity and improving drainage.

On a portion of Route 624 is a wooded area with a curve, which currently limits drivers’ sight views. This area will be cleared and the curve reduced to improve visibility.

In the middle of the project is an at-grade crossing for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Trains at this crossing serve the Virginia Inland port which is located north of Front Royal. Route 624 has a curve at the crossing, which will be reduced with a slight roadway realignment. Reflective signs and chevrons will be posted to help drivers see the road particularly during night and low light conditions.

Turn lanes will be constructed on Route 624 at Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road).

A portion of Route 624 will be closed to traffic between June 17 and August 10, 2021. Motorists may soon begin to see work crews erecting signs and preparing the work zone area. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and be aware of flagging operations and be alert for people and vehicles working in the area.

VDOT will issue a traffic alert when the detour schedule is finalized and ready to be implemented.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

