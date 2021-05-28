Warner, Kaine announce $15M in federal funds for the Virginia Department of Health

Published Friday, May. 28, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced this week that the Virginia Department of Health will receive $15,315,313 in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support Virginia’s public health emergency preparedness.

“We are pleased to see this funding go towards supporting the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as they continue to work around the clock to protect the health and promote the well-being of all Virginians during this pandemic,” the senators said in a joint statement.

Sens. Warner and Kaine strongly supported the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which included $7.5 billion in funding for the CDC and public health departments to expand vaccine distribution and administration.

Related

Comments