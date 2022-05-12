Warner, Kaine announce $1.4M in affordable housing funding for Virginia Tribes

Published Thursday, May. 12, 2022, 1:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,402,421 in federal funding for affordable housing for Virginia Tribes.

The funding will be used for housing development, housing services, crime prevention and safety, and other affordable housing activities.

“These past two years have been difficult for all of us, with some of the most extreme pandemic impacts falling on tribal communities,” said the senators. “It’s critical that we not only respect their sovereignty and self-determination, but help them access resources to address urgent issues, like the affordable housing crisis.”

The funding is broken down as follows:

$327,533 for Chickahominy Indian Tribe in Providence Forge

for in Providence Forge $86,178 for Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern Division in Providence Forge

for in Providence Forge $409,437 for Monacan Indian Nation in Madison Heights

for in Madison Heights $220,655 for Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe in King William

for in King William $184,484 for Nansemond Indian Nation in Suffolk

for in Suffolk $86,095 for Pamunkey Indian Tribe in King William

for in King William $88,003 for Rappahannock Tribe in Indian Neck

The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant program.

Like this: Like Loading...