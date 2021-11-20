Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $208,000 in Greater Augusta, Harrisonburg

Close to 1,000 residents of the Shenandoah Valley participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Greater Augusta at Gypsy Hill park on Oct. 9 and the Walk in Harrisonburg on Oct. 16 at James Madison University’s U-Park.

“We were excited to be back in person at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year, keeping the health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers as top priorities,” said Jeanne Snyder, Community Executive for the Central and Western Virginia chapter. “Participants in the two Walks have raised more than $$208,330 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association and we know the total will go up because fundraising continues until December 31.”

The Dream Weavers team, captained by Jen Weaver, who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s, was the top team in Greater Augusta, raising over $11,000. The Sigma Kappa Delta Rho chapter at JMU kept its number one position, raising $40,024 this year.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 349,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

