VSU offers food, agri-science scholarships for second year

The College of Agriculture at Virginia State University is offering another opportunity for students to take advantage of the VSU Food and Agri-Science Scholarship Program.

Newly admitted and current VSU students interested in majoring in agricultural degree programs and who meet all scholarship requirements may be eligible to receive a one- or two-year $10,000 scholarship.

The VSU Food and Agri-Science Scholarship Program, authorized by the United States Congress in the 2018 Farm Bill, provides students a pathway to career success in diverse fields of agriculture. The scholarship can be used to cover the cost of tuition, room and board, certain fees and books.

The College of Agriculture offers three-degree programs: Bachelors of Science in Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences and Hospitality Management. Within those degree programs, students can select from 11 concentrations, inclusive of Agriculture Business and Economics; Textile, Apparel and Merchandising Management; Dietetics and Nutrition; Plant and Soil Science; Pre-Veterinary Medicine and Environmental Science.

For more information about eligibility requirements, a complete list of concentrations or to apply, visit www.vsu.edu/agriculture/1890-scholarship-program.php.

Applications can be completed online here.

The number of scholarships is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until exhausted.

Questions about the scholarship can be sent to Dr. M. Ray McKinnie, dean of the VSU College of Agriculture, at mmckinnie@vsu.edu, or Sylvia D. Jones at sjones@vsu.edu.

