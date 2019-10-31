VMI vs. Western Carolina Gameday Central

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Coming off a bye week, a rested VMI football team returns to the field Saturday hosting Western Carolina in a Southern Conference matchup at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are listed below in addition to other links that provide gameday information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

Broadcasts

VMI (4-4, 3-2 SoCon)

Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5 SoCon)

Related

Comments