VMI Football: Keydets defeat The Citadel, take Silver Shako

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 9:01 pm

It’s been 17 years since the Silver Shako has resided on the post at Virginia Military Institute. Welcome back!

VMI defeated The Citadel, 34-21, on Saturday, the Keydets’ first win in the series since 2002, and the program’s first win in Charleston since 1995.

The win was the second SoCon road win for VMI (3-3, 2-1 SoCon), which hasn’t had a winning season since 1981.

Reece Udinski threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, completing 25 of his 35 pass attempts. Tailback Alex Ramsey, coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, added 97 yards on the ground in this one, on 27 carries, with a touchdown on the ground.

Jakob Herres had a huge day, catching eight balls for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yarder with 2:18 to go that put the game away, after The Citadel (2-4, 0-2 SoCon had closed to 27-21 on a 3-yard Brandon Rainey TD run with 3:22 to go.

VMI led 17-7 at the half and extended the lead to 24-7 on a 28-yard TD catch by Javeon Lara on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The Keydets outgained the Bulldogs, who had made national headlines last month with an upset win over Georgia Tech, 422-311.

Story by Chris Graham