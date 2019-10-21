VMI Baseball releases 2020 schedule

Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 6:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI baseball team released its 2020 schedule Monday, with 55 games and 31 home contests on the docket.

Complete 2020 schedule link.

The Keydets will start play Feb. 14, traveling south to play three games at North Florida University in Jacksonville, Fla. Following a single contest at the University of Virginia, VMI will open the home slate Feb. 21-23 against Lafayette College (Pa.). Three more non-conference home weekend series will follow, against Quinnipiac (Conn.), Binghamton (N.Y.) and Cornell (N.Y.) Universities.

A mid-week game at the University of North Carolina in mid-March highlights the non-conference road schedule.

VMI has home-and-home games scheduled against non-conference in-state opponents James Madison, Virginia Tech, Radford and Virginia Commonwealth.

VMI opens Southern Conference play March 20-22 at home against Wofford College, and also will host conference foes Western Carolina University, The Citadel and Furman University at Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Southern Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 19-24 in Greenville, S.C. at Fluor Field.

VMI finished the 2019 campaign 17-41 and 9-15 in SoCon play, finishing in eighth place in the 10-team conference regular-season standings.

Comments