VMI Baseball: Keydets travel to Clemson for weekend series

The VMI baseball team faces a tough test this weekend as the Keydets travel to Clemson University for three games in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers are ranked #14 this week by Baseball America and #24 by D1Baseball. The weekend schedule has already been altered as Friday’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The other two games are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

VMI is 2-3 this season, defeating St. Joseph’s University twice, falling to UNC-Wilmington twice and the University of Virginia once. Senior first-baseman Jake Huggins leads the Keydet offense with a .391 batting average, five runs scored, seven RBI and two home runs. He is slugging .739 so far this season. Will Knight has a .389 batting average to go with a .500 on-base percentage.

The projected weekend rotation of Jacob Menders, Adam Jewell and Zak Kent have one start apiece on the season and each looked good in the opening weekend of play at UNCW.

Clemson is 3-1 this season, winning two of three against South Alabama and posting a 7-6 victory against Charlotte on Monday.

STARTING PITCHERS

• Game 1 – RHP Jacob Menders (VMI, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Crawford (CU, 0-0, 3.86)

• Game 2 – RHP Adam Jewell (VMI, 0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU, 1-0, 0.00)

• Game 3 – RHP Zak Kent (VMI, 1-0, 3.60) vs. LHP Justin Wrobleksi (CU, 0-1, 6.35)

