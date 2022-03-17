Virginia won, but as usual this season, did it the hard way

Despite missing multiple free throws in the closing seconds of play, Virginia hung on by its fingernails in a 60-57 win over Mississippi State in first round NIT action here Wednesday evening.

The end-game dramatics by the Cavaliers no doubt gave the small, but vocal John Paul Jones Arena some serious flashbacks of the last time Virginia played at home almost three weeks ago against Florida State.

Virginia led the Seminoles by nine points with just ticks over two minutes left, but let the Seminoles off the hook, as FSU won the game on a buzzer-beating three-pointer that dealt the Cavaliers a serious blow to their NCAA postseason hopes.

This first round NIT game that was supposed to be in Starkville, but was moved to Charlottesville due to renovations that began recently on the MSU home arena, was supposed to be a second chance for Virginia, a chance to erase a disastrous performance against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

With 30 seconds remaining, it appeared as MSU had the Cavaliers right where they wanted them – trailing by seven. Missing three of four from the free throw line, Virginia appeared poised for another late-game collapse.

Mississippi State nearly completed the Cavalier meltdown, before missing a game-tying shot in the final seconds.

Unlike the FSU game, the Bulldogs missed their final shot-as Iverson Molinar’s three-pointer failed to connect and Virginia snatched the win, advancing to second round NIT play on Saturday against the North Texas in Denton, Texas.

Neither Virginia and Mississippi State shot the ball well from the floor all season, and in this game both teams displayed their season-long shooting woes. Virginia held the Bulldogs to just eight field goals in the opening half, as Virginia took a 27-19 lead into intermission.

Reece Beekman and Francisco Caffaro combined for 22 of Virginia’s first-half offensive output.

Beekman had six assists and four steals, which gave the sophomore 70 steals for the year, which broke the Virginia single-season steals record previously held by Othell Wilson, who had 69 steals in the 1983-1984 season.

Beekman, in the postgame press conference, when told of breaking the steal record, said it felt good.

“From the start it’s taken a lot of work, I’ve learned allot from Kihei (Clark, who joined Beekman in the media room), he’s shown me a lot, and given me a lot,” noted Beekman.

Mississippi State came out in the second half, scoring the first seven points , eventually taking a two-point lead, after going on a 15-5 run.

Virginia was able to regroup and gradually built a margin back to eight points at the midway point of second half play. Jayden Gardner sparked a 12-2 Cavalier run by scoring 10 of the dozen Virginia points. Gardner led UVA with 16 points. Seldom-used Taine Murray capped the scoring run with a layup-his first points since Jan. 4 against Clemson.

An old nemesis of Virginia almost single-handedly kept the Bulldogs in the game.

Garrison Brooks, a UNC transfer, who was winless against UVA (0-6) while in Chapel Hill, made three three-pointers over a two-minute span. Brooks’ last long-range three pulled MSU to within a point.

A huge three by Armaan Franklin, who was 0-for-Brooklyn, behind the arc, made a pair of threes, including a clutch three on the following possession, that pushed the Virginia lead back to four with less than two minutes left.

A couple of strong defensive stands by the Cavaliers combined with a out-of-frustration pushing foul by Brooks resulted in a technical foul. The Cavaliers made two free throws to extend the lead back to seven at 60-53 with 27 seconds left as the Cavalier faithful, as they did against FSU, headed for the exits.

However, the 2021-2022 Virginia basketball team has had a flair for the dramatics, and as they have tended to do was not willing to accept victory that simply.

After Clark clanked the front end of a one-and-one with Virginia still in the lead at 60-55, MSU scored on a quick putback to inch to within three at 60-57.

The Bulldogs fouled quickly sending Gardner to the line for two free throws. Make one, and the game was over. Gardner missed both.

Mississippi State had one last hope to tie the game and got the ball into Molinar’s hands for a tough, but solid, look from three. The shot was off the mark, and the Cavaliers had survived to advance. In typical Virginia fashion.

Story by Scott German