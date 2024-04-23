Virginia MMA fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith gets match on BKFC’s KnuckleMania 4

Sydney “Sundance” Smith earned a last-minute invite to be on the card of BKFC’s KnuckleMania 4 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been praying for an opportunity like this,” said Smith, an MMA fighter who lives in Augusta County and trains up the road in Bridgewater.

Smith (1-1-0 in BKFC) will face Crystal Pittman (2-3-0 in BKFC), who fights at 150 pounds, meaning Smith is having to move up in weight class for the fight.

It didn’t take much in terms of thought for Smith to make that call.

KnuckleMania 4 is being billed as the biggest event in BKFC history. All the stars are out – like “Platinum” Mike Perry (4-0-0, the #1 middleweight contender) and Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (2-0-0) in Saturday’s main event – for BKFC’s California debut, which will broadcast live worldwide on The BKFC App.

“I think this fight could be a major turning point in my career,” Smith said. “There are going to be so many eyes on this card, and Crystal has a really big following. If I go out there and do what I plan to do, I don’t think there’s any denying that I’m one of the best out there.”

Smith said the fight with Pittman “is going to be a banger.”

“I think it’s going to be the Fight of the Night,” she said. “There are so many killers on the card, but neither of us have an ounce of quit in us. It’s going to be a war from start to finish, no matter how long it lasts.”