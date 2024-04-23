Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond Flying Squirrels take series opener from Bowie Baysox, 6-2
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels take series opener from Bowie Baysox, 6-2

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels cruised to a 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox to open the homestand on Tuesday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (8-8), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, picked up their third straight win, holding the Baysox (9-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scoreless over the final four innings.

In the second, the Flying Squirrels put runners on the corners to begin the frame and scored the first run of the day on a double-play groundout by Luis Toribio against Baysox starter Seth Johnson (0-2, 4.32 ERA).

Richmond scored four runs in the third inning. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single to bring home Will Wilson, and an error brought an addition run in to score.

Toribio capped the inning with a two-run single to open a 5-0 lead.

In the fourth, Wilson pushed the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 6-0 with an RBI single. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks.

Bowie scored its only runs in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer by John Rhodes against Carson Ragsdale, who struck out five batters over 4.1 innings in his start.

Wil Jensen (1-1, 1.38 ERA) entered in the fifth and threw two scoreless innings. Tanner Kiest took over in the seventh and stranded two runners on base, working 1.2 scoreless frames for his outing.

Tyler Myrick pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Toribio went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bericoto also had two hits.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-1, 2.25 ERA) will be on the mound for Richmond, countered by Bowie right-hander Alex Pham (0-1, 8.18 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Wednesday is Wine & K9s Night at The Diamond. Fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wine Cart on the main concourse. Plus, dogs are admitted free for every Wednesday home game.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

Analysis: Is Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos a good fit at Virginia?

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Polanco, Cruz, Green, Glasser key FredNats in 6-0 over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals opened up their six-game set against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 6-0 shutout win on Tuesday.

ambulance
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Response times to medical emergencies in New Hope may face delays

Crystal Graham

The New Hope Volunteer Fire Department decided Tuesday to drop its Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, first responder licensure.

solar farm
Climate, US & World

Virginia’s $156M solar grant funding part of Biden’s promise for ‘no community is left behind’

Rebecca Barnabi
fire
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire Monday night results in total loss of Rolling Road home

Crystal Graham
homeless soup winter
Economy, Local

Staunton: Brown bag lunch series to address homelessness, role of thermal shelters

Crystal Graham
Schools, Virginia

University of Mary Washington announces 2 percent increase of tuition

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status