Polanco, Cruz, Green, Glasser key FredNats in 6-0 over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals The Fredericksburg Nationals opened up their six-game set against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 6-0 shutout win on Tuesday.

Bryan Polanco (3-0, 2.81 ERA) got the win for the FredNats, the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, giving up three hits and walking three in five innings, striking out six.

Polanco was making his first start of the season and third in his career at the Single-A level.

Armando Cruz was 3-for-5 and scored two runs for the FredNats. Elijah Green, the Nats’ first-round draft pick in 2022, was 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Phillip Glasser, the reigning Carolina League Player of the Week, was 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

Glasser, a 10th-round pick in the 2023 draft, is slashing .420/.483/.660 with an OPS at 1.143 in 50 at bats this season.

In Game 2 on Wednesday, Bryan Sanchez (0-0) squares off against Delmarva’s Trey Gibson (0-1) in a 7:05 p.m. start.

