Home Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons
Sports

Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia will host Pac-12 member Washington State in 2025 to open a home-and-home series between the two programs, UVA Athletics announced on Tuesday.

The return match isn’t until 2031.

You can see that being bought out by one side or the other between now and then.

Washington State, in the here and now, needs opponents. Wazzu and Oregon State are the only two schools left in the Pac-12 after the colossal collapse that began last summer with the surprise departures of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten.

Washington State and Oregon State worked out a deal with the Mountain West for the 2024 season that gives each of the Pac-12 schools six games against MWC teams.

What they’ll do to flesh out their schedules in 2025 and beyond is still up in the air.

Well, OK, we at least know Washington State will be coming to Charlottesville in 2025, so, there’s that.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

