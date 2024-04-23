Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons

Virginia will host Pac-12 member Washington State in 2025 to open a home-and-home series between the two programs, UVA Athletics announced on Tuesday.

The return match isn’t until 2031.

You can see that being bought out by one side or the other between now and then.

Washington State, in the here and now, needs opponents. Wazzu and Oregon State are the only two schools left in the Pac-12 after the colossal collapse that began last summer with the surprise departures of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten.

Washington State and Oregon State worked out a deal with the Mountain West for the 2024 season that gives each of the Pac-12 schools six games against MWC teams.

What they’ll do to flesh out their schedules in 2025 and beyond is still up in the air.

Well, OK, we at least know Washington State will be coming to Charlottesville in 2025, so, there’s that.