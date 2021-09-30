Virginia vs. Miami: Time, broadcast info, betting odds, pregame and live coverage

Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC) faces Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Everything you need to know about the game is right here.

Broadcast Info

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN. In addition to the ESPN broadcast, fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Betting Line

Vegas : Miami -5.5

: Miami -5.5 ESPN FPI: Miami 71.2 percent win probability

Pregame Coverage

What UVA Football fans need to know about Miami

The reason Manny Diaz is back to being defensive coordinator at Miami: in the ‘Canes three games against FBS teams, they’ve given up 35 points and 427 yards a game.

Does Anae not trust his RBs, or is it his O line?

You can’t say Virginia, second in the ACC in total offense, isn’t moving the ball up and down the field. Does it matter that the Cavaliers can’t run the ball?

The weak link in the 3-3-5: The linebackers?

The issue with the UVA defense the past two weeks seems, to the naked eye, to maybe be the secondary. It might be the linebackers.

Keytaon Thompson playing with broken hand

You might have noticed that Keytaon Thompson didn’t get used nearly as much in last week’s loss to Wake Forest.

Deep dive: What happened to the UVA running game we were sold?

Remember Bronco Mendenhall and Robert Anae talking in the spring and in fall camp about the ground game that they were going to unleash?

Inside the Numbers: How badly is the UVA D getting beaten up?

The Virginia defense averaged more than 20 QB pressures per game in 2019 and 2020. It’s getting nowhere near that amount of pressure on QBs through four games in 2021.

Forecast

It seems simple, to hear UVA defensive coordinator Nick Howell tell it. Guys have just been out of position in the run game the past two weeks. If the linebackers keep their gap responsibilities, the thing gets turned around. I’m betting it gets turned around. It’s a different game with D’Eriq King at QB1 for Miami with his ability to push the perimeter. I like Virginia to play enough D, and get plenty of offense with Brennan Armstrong going 400+ again against a weak Miami secondary. Prediction: Virginia 37, Miami 28.

Story by Chris Graham