Keytaon Thompson playing with broken hand

Published Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, 1:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You might have noticed that Keytaon Thompson didn’t get used nearly as much in last week’s loss to Wake Forest.

KT, former quarterback-turned-football player, was in on 40 snaps, but only got three targets at wideout, and no carries at running back.

You might have also noticed his cast.

He suffered a broken left hand in the Week 3 loss at North Carolina.

“I’ve been getting getting used to it. It was kind of bugging me a little bit last last week. I’m feeling much better now,” said Thompson, who had two catches for 35 yards in the loss to Wake.

The reduced productivity was noticeable. In Virginia’s first three games, Thompson had 14 catches on 20 targets for 197 yards – 65.7 yards per game – and 12 rushing attempts for 78 yards – 26.0 yards per game.

KT’s versatility has him lining up at both wideout positions, in the backfield and at QB when he’s healthy.

Is he healthy heading into Miami?

“I can do pretty much pretty much everything,” Thompson said. “Obviously catching is different. It’s a little different catching with the cast, but I feel like I can still catch the ball and still run the ball, so to speak, so I don’t think it has that big that big of an effect on my play.”

Story by Chris Graham