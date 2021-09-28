The weak link in the 3-3-5: The linebackers?

The issue with the UVA defense the past two weeks seems, to the naked eye, to maybe be the secondary. It might be the linebackers.

Senior linebacker Elliott Brown with the insight here.

Brown was asked by a reporter this week about the comfort level that the DBs have with the 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

His answer: telling.

“I think it affects the linebackers more because we’re in different positions from last year, but I think our DBs have got it down pat,” Brown said. “I mean, it’s similar to what they were doing last year. And we have a bunch of experienced guys, so I trust them back there, and I think know what they’re doing.”

So, the defensive backs know what they’re doing, but what about the ‘backers?

Their Pro Football Focus grades would suggest that they’re still adjusting to the 3-3-5.

Middle linebacker Nick Jackson leads the team in tackles, but his season grade stands at 59.3, down from the 70.2 season grade he put up last year.

Outside linebacker Noah Taylor is also struggling – with a PFF grade in 2021 of 63.6, down from last year’s 73.9 and the 76.7 he put up in 2019.

Taylor’s issue has been in coverage – he’s allowed six catches on eight targets for 113 yards and a TD.

Jackson’s issue has been missed tackles – his four lead the linebacker unit.

Brown has also seen his grade drop in 2021. His PFF number is 54.0, down from 65.9 in 2020 and 71.0 back in 2019.

Sophomore Hunter Stewart, in his first year as a starter, has a 53.2 PFF grade.

We noted yesterday that the front six hasn’t been getting nearly as much pressure on opposing QBs as the D did the past couple of years – averaging 12.8 pressures and 1.8 sacks per game in 2021, down from 20.1 pressures and 3.4 sacks per game in 2020, and 20.5 pressures and 3.6 sacks per game in 2019.

The D is also giving up 201.3 rushing yards per game, and 5.2 yards per rush, in 2021. The 2019 and 2020 Ds were much better against the run: the 2019 group giving up 138.1 yards per game and 3.9 yards per attempt, the 2020 numbers being 138.5 yards per game and 3.7 yards per tote.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall has been more of a presence in the meeting room and on the practice field with the defense, trying to get things fixed.

“Part of, like, what we do here is like fierce urgency,” Brown said. “So, we got back into the lab immediately after that game, a little bit over the weekend. Now we’re back in practice to kind of fit our one-week schedule per game. So that’s kind of how we’re getting back into things.”

Story by Chris Graham