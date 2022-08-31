Virginia Tech football: Three Hokies players to watch in 2022 season
Leaves are starting to slowly fall from the trees, morning temperatures are a tad on the chilly side, and that can only mean one thing – it’s football season. The Virginia Tech football team will commence its 2022 campaign with a road game at Old Dominion on Friday night. They’ll feature new players as always, but one, in particular, that could go a long way in helping the team reach its season goals. Meanwhile, two returners on either side of the ball will be counted on heavily to deliver for new coach Brent Pry.
Ahead of the game and the season overall, here are the three key players to watch:
QB Grant Wells
The truth is, maybe not as clear in college as in the pros, but you are usually onily as good as your quarterback in truth. It’s the most important position in any sport, and the Hokies will be welcoming a new singal caller in Marshall transfer Grant Wells. A talented junior, he’s in the mold of a pocket passer. While he does have mobility, he doesn’t look to use it as a runner. In 2020, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ended up throwing two less touchdowns the following season and four more picks, but that came on 175 more throws. He nearly doubled his competitions and improved his completion percentage to 66.3 percent while passing for almost1,500 yards more. He’s experienced, he’s confident, and he’ll be key for Tech this season.
RB Malachi Thomas
The sophomore tailback figures to be the feature back this season after rushing for 440 yards last season. He doesn’t offer much in terms of pass-catching, but he’ll look to improve there after just two catches last season. He’s shifty, he’s sturdy, and he isn’t looking to avoid contact, despite being on the smaller side. If he can find more consistency and stay healthy, that will only open things up for this offense. He is out for the opener though, nursing an injury.
LB Dax Hollifield
The heart and soul of this defense, the senior really improved last season by recording 4.5 sacks. He also had nine tackles for loss and 92 total tackles. With Pry always looking to prioritize defense, Hollifield will be counted on as another coach on the field in a sense. His leadership, excitement and ability to help his team be on the same page during plays will be critical. Expect another big year for the North Carolina native.