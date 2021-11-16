augusta free press news

Virginia State Police investigating two fatal crashes in Nelson County

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, 10:31 pm

(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

At 7:56 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. A Toyota Avalon and a Ford F-450 collided on Craigtown Road near Dowdy Lane. There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

At 3:41 p.m. Monday, State Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Lovingston. A vehicle traveling in the 800 block of Front Street struck an adult male pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.