Virginia, Indiana announce football series in 2027-2028

This passes as news Christmas Week: a football series between Virginia and Indiana that is six years into the future.

The programs will hook up in 2027 and 2028 – the schedule setting games for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027, in Charlottesville and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028, in Bloomington, Ind.

The two programs have played four games, all since the 2009 season. The series currently stands at 2-2 after UVA won the first two games in 2009 (47-7 at UVA) and 2011 (34-31 at IU) and Indiana prevailed in 2017 (34-17 at UVA) and 2018 (20-16 at IU).

Virginia has three games against Big Ten Conference opponents between 2022 and 2027. The Cavaliers travel to Illinois next season for a Sept. 10 contest. In 2023 (Sept. 16) Virginia plays at Maryland, and in 2024 (Sept. 14) the Terrapins come to Charlottesville.

