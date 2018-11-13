Virginia Elk Management Plan open for public comment

Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 6:28 am

Department of Game and Inland FisheriesThe Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) has developed an Elk Management Plan to define and describe the future of elk management in Virginia, focused in the Southwest region of the Commonwealth but applying to all Virginians.

DGIF is asking for public help in a crucial part of the plan development process.

With elk established and growing, DGIF is planning for long term, sustainable management of the elk shaped by sound science and public input. Virginia’s Elk Management Plan is an extensive summary of the current state of knowledge regarding history, biology and ecology of elk and longterm goals, objectives and strategies for how elk will be managed into the future.

Those goals, objectives and strategies were shaped through a process soliciting and fostering input and guidance from various stakeholder representatives as the plan was formed.

The section of the plan describing the goals that will guide elk management is the focal area where DGIF needs public help. How do people feel about elk in Virginia? Does the plan anticipate the concerns regarding elk management? Are there opportunities that DGIF can anticipate to come from elk management that have not been addressed? Are there parts of the plan that require additional clarification?

The purpose of this plan is to provide strategic guidance for the management of elk that will be used by DGIF staff to manage elk into the future and is not intended to detail all strategies that will be used in that management.

Please provide all comments to DGIF no later than Dec. 5, 2018.

Here is how to comment:

  • The fastest and most convenient way to comment on the plan is to visit our website www.dgif.virginia.gov and download a copy of the plan. The website will also provide an online portal for you to submit your comments.
  • A copy of the plan will be held at each of the DGIF regional offices for review at the office. Comment forms can be acquired at the same locations and mailed into the address listed on the comment form or left with personnel at the office. Since the focus of this plan is within the Southwest portion of the state we will offer additional comment opportunities within this area that are open to anyone.
  • You may find a copy of the plan at a local regional library.
  • There will also be three open public meetings to discuss key sections of the plan and accept written public comments.
    Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-9PM
    Honaker High school Gymnasium
    1795 Thompson Creek Rd, Honaker

    Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7-9PM
    The Inn at Wise Grand Ballroom
    110 E Main St, Wise

    Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-9PM
    Wytheville Meeting Center, Meeting room 1&2
    333 Community Blvd, Wytheville

