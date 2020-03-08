Virginia earns #2 seed in 2020 ACC Tournament
Virginia, with its win over Louisville on Saturday, jumps all the way to the #2 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament.
The ‘Hoos (23-7, 15-5 ACC) will play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between seventh seed Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10 ACC) and 10th seed Boston College (13-18, 7-13 ACC).
Florida State (26-5, 16-4 ACC) is the top seed in the tournament, and will open on Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s game between the eighth seed, Clemson (15-15, 9-11 ACC), and the ninth seed, Miami (15-15, 7-13 ACC).
Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13 ACC), which lost 10 of its last 12 after starting 5-3 in ACC play, has to open in Tuesday’s first round, as the 11th seed, matching up with the 14th seed, North Carolina (13-18, 6-14 ACC).
The winner of that game will play the sixth seed, Syracuse (17-14, 10-10 ACC), at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
2020 ACC Tournament schedule
Tuesday, March 10
First Round
4:30 p.m. – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)
7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)
Wednesday, March 11
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)
2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)
7 p.m. – No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)
9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)
Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – No. 3 Louisville vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
Friday, March 13
Semifinals
7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
Saturday, March 14
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)
Story by Chris Graham
