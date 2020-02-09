Virginia Cooperative Extension Women in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 22

The Women in Agriculture Conference will take place on Feb. 22 at the Russell County Government Center in Lebanon.

The conference is designed for anyone interested to come learn in an atmosphere where all questions are welcome.

The agenda includes four local farm women entrepreneurs who will share their secrets to success while remaining on the farm. Activities for 5– to 13-year-olds are available and youth 14- to 18-years old can join regular sessions.

Dr. Deborah Reed from University of Kentucky’s College of Nursing who is known as the “Farm Nurse” will be the featured speaker. Reed will part of the “Farm Safety” one-act play that will be presented during lunch. The play will be presented by members of the Lee FFA Chapter and will focus on key issues in farm safety. Reed has been conducting Farm Dinner Theatres throughout Kentucky helping to raise awareness.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event will conclude by 3 pm. Lunch is included with registration and a trade show will take place. Registration before February19 is $20 for a single person and $10 for youth.

To register, please go to https://register.ext.vt. edu/ then select Programs then Agriculture then select Woman in Agriculture Conference; or mail directly according to brochure directions. After Feb. 19, registration is $30 for single and $15 for youth. Registration will be taken at the door. Those interested may also contact their local Extension Office to receive a brochure.

The program starts at 9:45 a.m. with three concurrent sessions that participants can choose from. Sessions include Road Rules for Farm Vehicles; Selling Value Added Products from the Farm; Agriculture Roundtable with Farm Women Entrepreneurs; Getting into Agritourism; Farm Stress; Growing Herbs; Business Plans; and Forest Landowner Tips for Making Decisions. Youth sessions will include Agriculture Careers; Farm Safety, Dream Boards; and other hands-on Agriculture in the Classroom Activities with assistance from local FFA chapters and 4-Hers.

For more information, please contact your local Extension Office or the Russell County Extension Office at (276) 889-8056 or Lee County Extension Office at (276) 546-2057.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate in these activities, please contact Amy Byington (276-546-2057) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations at least 5 days prior to the event. TDD number is (800) 828-1120.

Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

